Storage unit burglaries on the rise on NW Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police say a break-in at a Northwest Side storage facility is part of a rash of similar crimes they're seeing recently in that part of town.

"We have spoken with our property crimes detectives for that particular area, and they have seen an increase in the past couple of months," said Sgt. Michelle Ramos, a police spokeswoman.

Ramos said the break-in at Storage Depot early Tuesday morning appeared to be among the latest in the crime wave.

The manager of the business in the 9000 block of Huebner Road, told KSAT 12 news that he received an alert shortly before 3 a.m. on his cellphone.

He said he called 911 after accessing the surveillance cameras remotely and seeing what was going on.

"Officers arrived and upon further investigation, they learned that several units, approximately 22 units, had been broken into," Ramos said.

They also found one suspect attempting to scale a fence. A 30-year-old man was taken into custody.

Officers searched the area for a second man but didn't find him.

"They were able to recover a large amount of the property. They recovered property around the location, I believe, as the individuals were trying to get away," Ramos said.

Some of that was in two large trash bags that officers said they found with the suspect.

Other officers later recovered items that were scattered in the streets nearby.

While other storage facilities in that area have been targeted lately, this particular business has been hit more than once.

Ramos said a customer Saturday morning reported that several storage units there had been burglarized.

Police records also show two burglary calls at the same address Monday.

