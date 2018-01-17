SAPD responds to more than 140 crashes as icy weather complicates morning commutes

SAN ANTONIO - First responders are working around the clock responding to crashes on San Antonio's dangerous roadways.

San Antonio police officers responded to more than 140 calls for crashes -- much more than their daily average according to Police Chief William McManus.

“The best description of it would be very busy, very dangerous for the guys working the highways and the officers working the highways,” McManus said.

He said drivers who venture out and find themselves in trouble can help speed up the process by giving dispatchers as much information as possible, including the location, injuries and whether a wrecker is needed.

Drivers should also have their driver’s license and other information on hand when the officer arrives to take the report.

“The best thing to do, if your car is drivable, get it off the highway, get it out of the traffic lanes,” McManus said.

But, the best thing people can do is stay off the highways altogether.

SAPD will have extra staff on standby if the weather situation calls for it as commutes are expected to be affected into Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.