SAPD: Man on the run after shooting at West Side apartment

SAN ANTONIO - A man was taken to the hospital after another man shot him in the foot during a domestic dispute involving a woman at a West Side apartment.

Around 2:51 p.m. Tuesday, officers went to the 300 block of Rosita Place, where the reports of the shooting were made.

Police said the woman was with the victim at the apartment when her children's father stopped by to check in.

The two men began arguing and went to the parking lot to fight until one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other in the foot, according to police.

Police said the shooter fled on foot and has not yet been located.

The people involved are not being cooperative and are giving officers different stories, police said.

