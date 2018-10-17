SAPD: Robbery suspect arrested after leading police on foot chase through driving range

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a robbery suspect after leading officers on a foot chase through a driving range on the city's north side.

Sgt. Blake Jackson, with the San Antonio Police Department, said the man fits the description of the suspect who police said committed two robberies in the area.

Jackson said the unidentified man robbed a woman at gunpoint Tuesday morning in the parking lot of the Gap, located in the 7300 block of Jones Maltsberger Road near the Alamo Quarry Market shopping center.

The victim was able to fight off the man and before he took off in a getaway vehicle, witnesses nearby took several photos, capturing the car and its license plate, Jackson said.

Hours later, Jackson said SAPD officers were notified of the second robbery, at a nearby H-E-B grocery store, in which a vehicle matched the description from the first robbery.

Jackson said officers spotted the vehicle parked in an empty lot next to a Jeep Cherokee. When a patrol unit pulled up, the man took off on foot into a wooded area.

The man was eventually taken into custody after crossing Olmos Creek near McCullough Avenue.

Jackson said a BB gun was found inside the man's vehicle and investigators are processing the vehicle. He said two women -- one who was in the man's vehicle and another who was in the Jeep -- are being questioned about their possible involvement in the robberies.

While police are still trying to determine if the man is connected to the two robberies, Jackson said the man matches the description of the robber provided by witnesses.

