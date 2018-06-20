SAPD says killing of man on Southwest Side was self-defense

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police detectives are now saying the death of a 41-year-old man who was found in a bedroom on the city’s Southwest Side is a case of self-defense.

According to a police report, the man was found dead in a home in the 5800 block of Elm Valley Drive around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The man, who has not been identified, suffered a laceration to the upper body, the report said.

On Monday, KSAT talked with neighbors who said a woman and her two young children live in the home and that the woman had been a victim of domestic abuse.

Police have not released any information connecting the woman to the case.

SAPD confirmed to KSAT Monday that it detained a person on the day of the incident and was referring to that person as a suspect. After questioning, that person was released.

Police have yet to identify that person and told KSAT no charges will be filed.

