SAPD: Woman, 79, struck with shovel by grandson's ex-girlfriend

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police took a 34-year-old woman into custody after authorities said she smashed an elderly woman’s truck windshield with a shovel before striking her across the shoulder area.

The woman, identified as Vanessa Monzivalis, was arrested Sunday evening and charged with a third-degree felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, the woman, 79, told San Antonio Police Department officers that she was assaulted by her grandson’s ex-girlfriend and that Monzivalis refuses to accept she is no longer welcome at her house.

The woman told officers that she spotted Monzivalis near her truck May 11. When she told her to leave, Monzivalis grabbed a shovel from the woman’s truck and began hitting the windshield.

When the woman told her to stop, Monzivalis struck the woman on her left shoulder, causing swelling and redness, the affidavit states.

The woman described the “pain in her left shoulder as a burning sensation,” according to the affidavit.

Monzivalis is now being charged with injury to elderly causing bodily injury. Her bond was set at $10,000.

