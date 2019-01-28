SAPD: Schools on lockdown after shots fired, man seen bleeding from neck

SAN ANTONIO - A man was seen bleeding from his neck and holding it shortly after police said one of its officers heard at least three gunshots near San Antonio College.

San Antonio police were called around 3:41 p.m. to the intersection of North Main Avenue and East Dewey Place for a report of a shooting.

Police Chief William McManus said several witnesses saw the victim run to the college campus with an apparent gunshot wound to his neck.

McManus said police are still looking for the victim and gunman, and the incident has prompted SAC and a college prep high school with the San Antonio Independent School District to go into lockdown.

This is a developing story. Stick with KSAT on-air and online for the latest developments.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.