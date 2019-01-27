SAPD searches for gunman on Southeast side

San Antonio - San Antonio police are looking for a shooter on the Southeast side.

Police say a 58-year-old man was standing outside of his apartment building around 12:15 Sunday morning. He lives at The Reserve at Pecan Valley apartments in the 4,000 block of E. Southcross.

While he was standing there, police say a man walked up to him and shot him in the left shoulder. The shooter then ran away. The victim was taken to SAMMC and is expected to recover.

Police are still investigating the incident, and have not found the shooter.

