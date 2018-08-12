SAPD searches for masked man behind Bill Miller robbery

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for a man who robbed a Bill Miller's restaurant early Sunday morning.

According to police, the man was wearing a mask when he went into the restaurant on Highway 281 and Bitters Road around 6:30 a.m. He held six employees at gunpoint and demanded money from the register, police said. The man left out of the back door of the building and is still at large. Police said the man was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police are investigating whether this robbery is connected to a string of robberies in the area.

