SAPD searches for gunman after gas station shooting

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Police are waiting to question a man in the hospital after he was shot on the east side.

Police say the man drove up to the Circle K on AT&T Center Parkway and I-35 to meet two men. When the three got into an argument, the man tried to leave.

As he was leaving the parking lot, one of the other men he met pulled out a gun and shot him in the shoulder.

Police say the man got back into his car and drove a half-mile up the road, where he stopped and called the police. He was taken to SAMMC for his gunshot wounds.

Police say they plan to interview him in the hospital to find out why he met the two men at the Circle K and to get more information on the shooter.

