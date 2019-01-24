Photo released of pair accused in 7-Eleven shooting

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are asking for the community's help in identifying a man and a woman accused in the shooting of a person at a Northside convenience store.

The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers shared an image Thursday of the pair seen near the store's front doors.

Police said on Dec. 27, the victim was involved in a dispute and then shot at the 7-Eleven convenience store in the 2500 block of Jackson Keller Road.

The victim was able to run away to a nearby apartment complex and call for help, police said.

Investigators said they believe the store clerk called the man and woman to the 7-Eleven to confront the victim.

Upon being arrested, the pair face a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a second-degree felony.

Anyone who can identify them is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.