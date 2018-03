SAN ANTONIO - An off-duty San Antonio Police sergeant was injured in a hit-and-run crash Monday night.

Authorities were called out to I-35 and West Malone Avenue around 6 p.m. for a reported crash.

The police sergeant suffered minor injuries.

Police are now looking for the woman who was driving a black SUV that may now have front-end damage.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.