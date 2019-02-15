SAPD searching for driver of pickup truck who crashed into family's business

SAN ANTONIO - Members of a family are devastated about the damage done to their Beacon Hill-area business by a pickup truck.

Anthony Diaz got a call shortly before 3 a.m. Friday from someone telling him about the crash.

When Diaz arrived at the business, he said he immediately noticed the back half of a pickup truck sticking out from the front window of Karolina's Antiques in the 1700 block of Blanco Road.

"It's kind of, cringing to see, almost your child that you're building here, be destroyed like that," Diaz said.

Diaz's parents have owned the shop, which sells all types of collectibles, for the past 10 years.

The pickup truck not only smashed through the glass window and its metal frame, it also bowled over mannequins and everything in its path.

San Antonio police said the person who caused all the damage already had run away by the time officers arrived.

"What do you say about someone like that? It's terrible that someone wouldn't even think twice to stick around," Diaz said.

He said police told him they were able to get the driver's name and insurance information from the pickup truck, which was left behind.

But as of late Friday morning, police were still trying to find the driver.

Diaz and his parents said the crash happened at an especially bad time, business-wise.

They had just completed a renovation on that section of the building, and they were beginning to set up for Fiesta-related sales.

But they're grateful it didn't happen at a different time of day.

Diaz said during business hours, the sidewalk right outside the shop is usually buzzing with activity.

"We always throw events here at the store, and we have people set up outside," he said. "So it's kind of like, count your blessings."

