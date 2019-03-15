SAPD searching for man accused of carjacking on city's NE Side

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man accused of carjacking another man on the city's NE Side has been on the run for nearly a month and is wanted by police.

On Friday, San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers released images of the man, who was seen on surveillance footage inside a convenience store in the 4800 block of Goldfield.

The carjacking took place after the victim met the man on Feb. 17 around midnight in the parking lot of an East Side motel in the 3900 block of East Houston Street, police said.

Police said the man and the victim went to the store before picking up two other men, who were the man's friends.

After they were picked up, police said, the victim was assaulted and then his vehicle was taken from him.

Officers later found the victim's car on fire, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867).

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

