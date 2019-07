SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police need the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Lakecia Obria Crawford was last seen in the 1500 block of Beconsfield Street on June 26, according to a news release from the police department.

The teen has a medical condition that requires medication.

Lakecia is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact 210-207-7660.

