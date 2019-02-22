SAPD searching for missing 68-year-old woman

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for a missing 68-year-old woman who was last seen on the city's Southwest Side.

Police said Maria Reyna was last seen in the 100 block of Hearne Avenue, which is near Nogalitos Street and Highway 90.

Reyna is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall, with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Reyna's whereabouts is urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

