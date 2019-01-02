SAPD searching for motel shooting suspect who left motel without shirt, shoes

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police said they are searching for a man involved in a shooting at a motel near downtown early Wednesday who, without a shirt and shoes, took off in a black SUV that belonged to a woman at the scene.

Police said the man who pulled the trigger had been in a room at America's Best Value Inn, in the 900 block of North Main, with the woman prior to the shooting.

"Apparently, an old boyfriend came by, upset, threatened -- possibly threatened," said Lt. Gary Grona, of the San Antonio Police Department. "At some time, an altercation occurred. The man (in the room) pulled out a weapon, shot him."

When officers arrived moments before 3 a.m., they found the 40-year-old man in what they described as "very critical condition."

He was rushed to San Antonio Military Medical Center with a gunshot wound just below his chin.

The 35-year-old man who police believe did the shooting had already left the scene.

Investigators spent more than an hour combing through the room for evidence.

They could later be seen carrying out several boxes full of items.

Grona said investigators know the name of the man suspected in the shooting and are trying to track him down.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.