SAPD searching for suspect accused of indecency with a child

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department confirmed Thursday that a felony warrant has been issued for a man accused of sexually assaulting a young girl over a three-year period.

Mauricio Perez Jr., 37, faces a felony charge of indecency with a child by contact, an SAPD spokeswoman confirmed.

A source familiar with the case said Perez has taken steps to avoid being taken into custody.

The victim told investigators in February 2017 that Perez forced her to perform sex acts on him beginning in 2014 in exchange for toys, visits from friends "or almost any request that she had," according to information provided by SAPD.

A Live Oak County Sheriff's Office official confirmed Thursday that Perez was arrested in Live Oak County in late January on a felony charge of sexual abuse of a child.

Perez was able to post bond in that case and the charge remains pending, the official confirmed.

