SAPD searching for three suspects in overnight shooting

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Police are looking for three men in connection to a shooting on the city's West Side.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Pharis Street around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say a man was standing outside when the suspects pulled up in a vehicle and fired several gunshots. One of the bullets struck the man in the foot.

The victim was taken to University hospital and is expected to be OK, police say.

Investigators are planning to interview the victim at the hospital to get more information about the shooting.

The investigation continues.

