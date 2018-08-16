SAPD searches for trio who stole cigarettes, beer, lottery tickets from East Side store

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying three thieves who police said stole an unknown amount of cigarettes, beer and lottery tickets from an East Side convenience store.

Police said the burglary occurred May 30 at a Circle K convenience store located in the 3100 block of South WW White Road just before 1 a.m.

In surveillance footage shared by the SAPD, two women and a man are seen standing near the store's front entrance along with their getaway vehicle at a gas pump.

Police said the surveillance showed trio entering the store and stealing the items.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department's East Property Crimes Unit at 210-207-8854.

