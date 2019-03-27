SAPD searching for vehicle involved in shooting on city's West Side

SAN ANTONIO - A 28-year-old man was taken to University Hospital after police say he was shot on the city's West Side.

Police said the shooting took place around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Lyons Street, which is not far from North Zarazamora Street.

When officers arrived, police said they found the man had a gunshot wound to his leg.

Before he was taken to the hospital, the man told police a tan Chevrolet Tahoe followed him to his apartment and someone began shooting.

The man is expected to be OK, according to police.

Police said officers and its Eagle helicopter are actively searching the area for the Tahoe.

The motive for the shooting and potential suspects are unknown at this time, police said.

