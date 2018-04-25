SAPD searches for woman who has not been seen since April 2017

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who was last seen a year ago.

Crystal Ana Lopez, 34, was last seen in the 17000 block of Henderson Pass on April 26, 2017.

Police believe she has her white Maltese dog with her and likes to frequent Eisenhower Park, Golden Canyon Park and Oak Haven Park.

According to the SAPD, Lopez suffers from a medical condition that requires medication.

Lopez has wavy, shoulder-length hair and a tattoo with the letters “CA” on her left wrist.

She is 5 feet-5 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Lopez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660.

