Suspect shot, arrested, two sought in deadly SE Side home invasion

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested one man and are searching for two others in connection with a deadly home invasion late Tuesday night on the city's Southeast Side.

Eddie Padilla, 32, faces a charge of burglary with the intent to commit assault.

Police found Padilla at the scene of the crime in the 300 block of Regina Street after answering a call around 11:45 p.m. from a man who lived there.

The man told officers his roommate was shot after someone kicked in the door of their home.

"He pointed to the victim that was laying in the front yard," said Sgt. Michelle Ramos, a San Antonio police spokeswoman. "There was also another individual in the front yard who had suffered from a gunshot wound."

Padilla was shot in the neck and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police didn't immediately release the name of the man who was killed but said he was in his 40s.

"There was a struggle inside the house. There was one gunshot heard inside the house. Right after that, everybody fled outside. There were more gunshots heard," Ramos said.

Investigators don't know whether the resident was killed by the gunfire inside the home or the shots fired outside.

Ramos said they also didn't find any weapons inside the home, so they're not sure if more than one gun was involved.

"We're asking anybody in the area if they have any information, anybody that may know these suspects, that may know what happened, to please contact homicide," she said.

Ramos said tipsters can call the Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635 or Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.