36-year-old man gunned down on East Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are seeking information on a shooting on the city's East Side that left a 36-year-old man dead.

Neighbors called police to the intersection of Runnels and Hines avenues around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday after hearing multiple gunshots.

"Once they arrived on scene, they found a deceased individual on the sidewalk," Sgt. Michelle Ramos, a public information officer with the San Antonio Police Department. "It appears he was shot at least twice."

Investigators scoured the scene for several hours, looking for evidence and knocking on doors at a nearby apartment complex.

Chris Martinez walked out in the midst of the commotion.

"I heard about four or five shots," he said. "I woke up, looked out the window, and I just see the car take off."

Martinez said he didn't get a good look at the vehicle or the person or people inside it.

He said it wasn't until later that he realized the seriousness of the situation.

"I didn't know anybody was dead. I thought it was gunshots, and they were trying to scare off somebody," Martinez said.

Police early on were having trouble finding anyone who had any detailed information about the case.

"We're asking anybody if they have any information, they can contact the San Antonio Police Department," Ramos said.

Police said they planned to look for surveillance video of the area to see whether it might contain clues about the killer.

The victim's name hasn't been released.

