SAPD seeks clues into July 2017 homicide

SAN ANTONIO - Investigators with the San Antonio Police Department Homicide Unit are asking for the public's help in solving a 2017 cold case.

In the early morning hours of July 27, 2017, officers responded to a report of an injured or sick person in the 3500 block of S. Flores Street.

When officers arrived, they found Jessica Gonzales lying on the ground and determined that a homicide had occurred.

Gonzales was found wrapped in a black and white bed sheet, police said.

Homicide detectives are requesting anyone who knows how to find witnesses or people responsible for Gonzales' death to call 210-207-7635.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.