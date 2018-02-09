SAPD seeks help in locating missing 58-year-old woman

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 58-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly two months.
Sally Hines was last seen Dec. 14 in the 5600 block of Timber Steep, police said.
Hines suffers from a medical condition and is under a doctor's care.
She is 5 feet tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.
Hines was last seen wearing a gray and black blouse, black tights, and gray and black shawl.
Anyone who has information on Hines is asked call the San Antonio Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.
