SAPD seeks help in locating missing 56-year-old woman

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman.

Sherry Fulghem, 56, was last seen Tuesday morning in the 10000 block of Desert Sands.

Fulghem suffers from a medical condition that requires medication, police said.

Fulghem is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen or have any information on Fulghem, please call the San Antonio Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

