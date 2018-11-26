SAPD seeks help locating missing girl, 15

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl.

Isabela Hunter Fackovec was last seen on Thanksgiving in the 200 block of East Kings Highway.

Police said the teenager has a medical condition that requires care.

Isabela is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has blue eyes and straight, shoulder-length brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and black shoes.

If you have seen or have any information on Isabela, please contact the San Antonio Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

