SAPD seeks South Side gas station robbery suspect

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an armed robbery at a South Side gas station on July 15.

The robbery happened on Pleasanton Road at West Pyron.

Surveillance video shows a gun in the man’s hand when he walked in, his face covered with a black bandana.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department’s Robbery Task Force Unit at 210-207-0300.

