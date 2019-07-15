SAPD seeks tire-iron wielding man who tried to rob NW Side store

SAN ANTONIO - A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a man wanted for aggravated robbery.

San Antonio police said the incident happened around 5:40 a.m. Sunday at the Circle K convenience store in the 3500 block of Wurzbach Road.

The man, who was armed with a tire iron, went inside the store and demanded money from the cashier, police said.

Police said the cashier and a customer fought the man and he took off in a black, four-door car.

The man is described as being 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.