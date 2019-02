SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are looking for a woman who’s accused of stabbing another woman in the stomach on the city’s West Side.

The stabbing happened in the 300 block of North Zarzamora Street around 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

Two women were arguing when one of them pulled out a knife and stabbed the other in the stomach, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

