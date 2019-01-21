SAPD sergeant accused of coaching nephew during DWI arrest faces monthlong suspension

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio police sergeant is facing a monthlong suspension after officials said he showed up at the scene of his nephew's September DWI arrest, which was being handled by the Selma Police Department, and coached him throughout his arrest, records show.

Robert R. Martinez's nephew, now-fired Bexar County sheriff's deputy Joseph Martinez, was arrested on Sept. 14, 2018 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Selma police said Joseph Martinez was found behind the wheel of a wrecked, two-door car in the 14800 block of Interstate 35.

Suspension paperwork states Robert Martinez arrived at the scene of his nephew's arrest around 3:30 a.m. and used his position as a sergeant to enter the scene. According to disciplinary documents, Robert Martinez was heard "coaching" Joseph Martinez to seek medical treatment despite being medically cleared.

Robert Martinez was also seen recording Selma police officers' actions with his cellphone, which officials with the San Antonio Police Department saw as "an effort to intimidate the Selma officers," suspension paperwork states.

Later, Robert Martinez showed up at Northeast Methodist Hospital, where Joseph Martinez had been taken for a blood draw for suspicion of driving while intoxicated and for medical clearance, according to disciplinary paperwork.

Nurses described Robert Martinez as "very irate" and said his tone "grew ugly and that he got loud" with Selma police officers.

Joseph Martinez was fired from his job as a Bexar County sheriff's deputy hours after his September arrest. Shortly after his arrest, authorities with the Sheriff's Office confirmed that Joseph Martinez was under investigation for allegedly assaulting inmates and for his possible involvement in an off-duty hazing incident.

Disciplinary records accuse Robert Martinez of interfering with Selma police officers' investigation into his nephew and attempting to intimidate Selma police officers.

Robert Martinez disputed the charges Dec. 20 and wrote: "I deny the charges. I reserve the right to appeal. Signature only acknowledges receipt," on the bottom of his suspension documents.

Robert Martinez is scheduled to begin serving his 30-day suspension on Tuesday.

