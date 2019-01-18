SAPD sets up procession for Comal County deputy killed in crash

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department honored a Comal County deputy who died in vehicle crash Thursday by setting up a procession overnight.

Deputy Ray Horn, 44, experienced a possible medical episode and then crashed his vehicle around 5:15 p.m. on FM 3009 and Dimrock.

Schertz police responded to the crash, which involved three vehicles, including the deputy's. Horn was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

SAPD set up the procession in honor of Horn on every bridge from Interstate 35 and O'Connor Road to Loop 410 and Frederickburg.

Authorities said one other person was taken to a hospital following the crash, but they are expected to recover.

