Apartment shooting may be tied to previous home invasion, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating a shooting at a West Side apartment complex that may be tied to a previous home invasion that occurred earlier this week.

Officers responded just before 5 a.m. Friday to the Villas on Springvale Apartments in the 7600 block of Highway 90 when as many as four gunshots were fired at the apartment while everyone inside was still asleep.

Police said no one was hit by the gunfire, but that the rounds, assumed to be from a small-caliber handgun, hit at least one window.

Investigators said the gunfire was targeted toward the exact same apartment that had already had a home invasion earlier this week.

Four people were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting. Authorities have not yet identified any possible suspects. The investigation into both the shooting and the home invasion is ongoing.

