SAPD: Shooting, wreck after road rage incident on East Side

SAN ANTONIO - Two people are hospitalized following an alleged road rage incident that turned into a shooting and a wreck on the East Side.

San Antonio police Sgt. Patrick Kelly said road rage between a black Jeep and a white Toyota car began near the intersection of Roland Road and Rigsby Avenue Saturday evening.

The cars began chasing each other while driving eastbound on Rigsby Avenue, then turning south on W.W. White Road, where shots were fired.

The driver of the white car, an 18-year-old black male, and a passenger, a 24-year-old black male, were each struck by gunfire from the black Jeep, Kelly said.

The white car was also clipped by an oil tanker turning onto Sinclair Road as the Jeep fled the scene.

Kelly said the two men hit in the shooting were transported to Brook Army Medical Center with non-life threatening injures.

The driver and passengers in the Jeep remain at large.

