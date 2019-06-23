SAPD: Suspect at large after shooting on 410

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is recovering after being shot multiple times while she was driving on Loop 410 near Broadway on Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police.

A police captain says several men driving in a large sedan drove by the woman in a Toyota Forerunner SUV, and at least one of them fired off several shots. The woman was hit multiple times and crashed into the median of the freeway.

The driver of the sedan drove off, but nobody was able to see which direction, according to the police. Police do not believe there was an altercation leading up to the shooting, and think it may be a random incident.

The woman is recovering at BAMC and is reported to be in stable condition. San Antonio police are still looking for the shooter.

