SAPD: Suspect threatened to kill man who refused to pay ‘toll' for walking on sidewalk

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a man after he was accused of threatening another man who refused to pay him a toll to walk on the sidewalk.

Lee Earl Anderson, 47, was charged with making a terroristic threat.

According to an affidavit, the victim was waiting at a crosswalk May 5 on the northwest corner of Potranco Road and Loop 1604.

Anderson approached the man and demanded he pay him a “toll” for being on the sidewalk, the affidavit stated.

The victim refused and Anderson continued to harass him, the affidavit stated.

The victim walked away and Anderson threatened him again by stating, “You’re not gonna live through this, I’m gonna get you on the other side,” referring to the other side of the street, the affidavit stated.

The victim called police and Anderson fled before officers arrived, the affidavit stated.

Anderson was later identified by police as the person who threatened to kill the victim.

According to the affidavit, Anderson is known to be violent and aggressive to the public when he is panhandling.

Anderson was arrested Monday evening and booked into the Bexar County Jail.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.