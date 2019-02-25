People arrested by SAPD, BCSO soon to be booked under one roof

SAN ANTONIO - The new Bexar County Intake and Assessment Center that processes people arrested by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office will soon also process people arrested by the San Antonio Police Department, officials said Monday.

Law enforcement and city leaders said the agreement is an effort to streamline the inmate intake process and keep more officers and deputies on the streets.

"Making the most effective and efficient use of taxpayer dollars, but also delivering justice in an effective and efficient manner," San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said.

The San Antonio Police Department currently books and processes arrestees at the Frank D. Wing building near the municipal court.

Police Chief William McManus originally opted not to use the new $10 million facility amid concerns about the ability to process inmates there. Several months later, McManus now says using the new facility makes sense.

"Big picture, it's processing time for the officer. It's space, it's property," McManus said.

"I know, for example, that they (SAPD) need a place to bring backpacks and property," said Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

People arrested for low-level offenses, such as public intoxication, could end up being held in a repurposed part of the intake center currently reserved for BCSO arrestees.

There still may be a need for major changes, like separate entrances and possibly adding on to the building, officials said.

"We do have 10 holding cells. We do think there are four or five (occupied) at any given time, and we could set aside some holding cells from that," Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said. "If we need to expand the footprint of that facility there (intake center), we can certainly do that."

But exactly what those changes are, the price and how the city and county plan to split the costs, are questions still up in the air.

"Right now, we are in deep discussion on how to work these things out," McManus said.

City leaders said they hope to have answers in the coming months and to have SAPD begin to make the transition by the end of the year.

