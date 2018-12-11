SAPD: Suspects dug grave in backyard before shooting, killing 16-year-old boy

SAN ANTONIO - Two teenage murder suspects accused of fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy over drugs and money dug a "shallow grave" for the boy in one of their family's backyards, San Antonio police said.

Juan Carlos Garcia, 17, was arrested Monday, and the second suspect, who is Garcia's cousin and identified as Salvador Garcia-Godinez, 17, is still on the run, police said. They face murder charges in connection with the death of Christian Jimenez Santos.

A relative told police Garcia-Godinez, a Mexican national who lives in the U.S., was going to escape by crossing the border.

The relative told police Garcia-Godinez confessed to killing Santos after he and Garcia confronted the victim Wednesday over drugs and money, according to the affidavit.

Garcia-Godinez said he started beating Santos with a baseball bat and shot at him but missed. The teens then chased Santos across the street, the affidavit said.

RELATED: 16-year-old boy dies after being chased down, shot on South Side

When they caught up with Santos, Garcia-Godinez said Garcia shot the boy in the head near an abandoned home, according to the affidavit.

The plan, Garcia-Godinez said, was to kill Santos outside the home in the 1300 block of Vermont Street where Garcia's family lives and bury the victim in the backyard, according to the affidavit.

But because Santos ran across the street and witnesses saw them chase after him, they abandoned the plan, the affidavit said.

San Antonio police said officers responded to the shooting around 11 a.m. in the 400 block of Huron Street, where they found Santos lying face-down with a gunshot wound.

Santos was rushed to San Antonio Military Medical Center but died four days later.

Police said investigators found both spent shell casings and live ammo in the driveway of the home and near Santos' body.

A detective with the San Antonio Police Department said a handgun believed to be used in the shooting was found inside the home on Vermont Street. The detective said a "freshly dug, shallow grave" was also discovered in the backyard.

Garcia is expected to be charged with murder, a first-degree felony. His bail has been set at $100,000.

San Antonio police said they are still looking for Garcia-Godinez.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.