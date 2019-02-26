SAPD targets NE Side home known as 'haven for drug users, squatters'

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police executed a warrant Tuesday morning at a Northeast Side home that was a root of problems in the area and had been a "haven for squatters and drug users" for a long period of time.

On Tuesday around 8:54 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department's North SAFFE officers carried out the warrant at the home in the 4800 block of Sierra Madre.

The SAFFE unit later shared images from inside the home, which shows several boxes, clothes, a bed and several other items covering the floor.

Police said homeless people found inside the home were offered services by different agencies.

Officers have responded over 15 times to the home that has a "history of code and criminal violations," SAPD officials said.

Officials said the warrant was enforced by the city's attorney's Dangerous Assessment Response Team, or DART unit, which was "created as an aggressive unit" to address nuisance properties within the city that have a minimum two-year history of code and/or criminal violations.

"City departments work as a single unit to address these properties and determine whether the property is a common or public nuisance to the community," officials said.

"DART is coordinated by the city attorney’s office and is comprised of officers and investigators from Development Services, Code Enforcement Division, San Antonio Police Department, Fire Marshal’s Office, Animal Care Services, Health Department, Department of Human Services, and TABC. The DART unit utilizes all enforcement and legal remedies available to abate the nuisance."

