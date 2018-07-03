SAPD: Teen accused in bank robbery arrested wearing long-haired wig while trying to leave state

SAN ANTONIO - A 17-year-old charged in connection with a bank robbery that occurred late last month was arrested on Tuesday, attempting to disguise himself by wearing a long-haired wig and women's clothing, police said.

Malik Beaulieu and his mother were both taken into custody near O'Connor Road. According to police, Beaulieu's mother was behind the wheel of the rental car police pulled over and intended on driving her son to Oklahoma.

She was charged with hindering apprehension, according to officials.

Beaulieu was one of two suspects wanted in the June 22 robbery of a Chase Bank in the 13900 block of Nacogdoches Road. Police are still looking for the second suspect.

Authorities arrested Beaulieu through an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip.

