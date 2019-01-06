SAPD: Teen shoots mom's boyfriend because he didn't like way man talked to mom

SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a 17-year-old who shot his mother's boyfriend late Saturday night at Ponderosa Lanes.

Authorities said a couple had an argument as they were leaving the bowling alley at Goliad Road and Pecan Valley Drive when the woman's son confronted the woman's boyfriend about the manner in which he talked to the teen's mother.

The teen then pulled out a gun and shot the man in the ankle, police said.

According to authorities, the man was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable condition. Police said the teen left the scene and is still at large.

