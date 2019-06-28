SAPD: Third man charged in theft of tires from distributor

SAN ANTONIO - A third person has been arrested in connection to the thefts from two local tire distributors, San Antonio police said.

Xavier Johnson, 25, was taken into police custody.

According to Sgt. Michelle Ramos, a spokesperson with the San Antonio Police Department, Johnson, along with two other individuals, allegedly robbed a tire shop in the 1900 block of Hormel Drive on Monday and a distributor along Fredericksburg Road on June 6.

Officers were called Monday after an employee found the three men loading tires on the front windshield and on top of their vehicle. The men threatened to shoot the employee when he confronted them, though they never actually showed a gun, Ramos said.

Two of the men were arrested that same day. Johnson was arrested early Friday by SAPD with the assistance of US Marshals and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers.

Johnson now faces two counts of robbery.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.