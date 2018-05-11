SAPD to conduct bomb detonation training Friday on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department's bomb squad will be conducting training exercises Friday.

The Police Department wants to warn the public that there will be detonations heard in the surrounding area, but there is no cause for concern.

More News Headlines

The exercises will start at 11 a.m. at the San Antonio training academy located off Southeast Loop 410 near Pleasanton Road.

Officials say that there will three to four total detonations.

Copyright 2017 by KSAT - All rights reserved.