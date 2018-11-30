SAPD to provide families with Christmas cheer through Blue Santa program

SAN ANTONIO - Christmas is four weeks away, and the San Antonio Police Department is doing what it can to help families in need have a happy holiday by putting toys under the tree.

Right now, SAPD is accepting applications for its Blue Santa program.

If you would like your family to be a recipient, you can fill out an application at any of the six police substations through Dec. 7. All you need to bring with you is a valid ID with your current address and a copy of each child's birth certificate.

To find your nearest substation, just go to sapdbluesanta.org.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.