SAPD: Trio armed with AK-47, handgun arrested in robbery of teen's gold jewelry

SAN ANTONIO - Two women and a man are facing an aggravated robbery charge after police said the trio used an AK-47 and a Glock handgun to rob a 17-year-old of his gold jewelry.

San Antonio police said Michael Reeve Jr. and Janie Lopez, both 19, were taken into custody in October and Misty Soriano, 18, was arrested Tuesday night.

On Sept. 4, the teenage victim told police he was walking in the 600 block of Hortencia Avenue when he saw a silver four-door vehicle, driven by Lopez, passed by him while Reeve and Soriano stared him down.

He said the vehicle turned around and Reeve asked him from inside the car, "You wanna be my (expletive) or are you looking at my (expletive)."

Reeve then told him "you're going to take off all your gold and I'm going to give you five seconds" before pulling out a Glock handgun and pointed it at the teen's face, according to an arrest affidavit.

The teen said Soriano was also pointing an AK-47 rifle at his face as he gave her and Reeve his gold chain, gold watch and gold Michael Kors belt, according to the affidavit.

A detective with the San Antonio Police Department said during his investigation, he received Facebook posts with one of them showing Reeve bragging about robbing the teen. Soriano took a selfie with the stolen gold watch in one post and in another, Lopez shared a video of Soriano wearing it again, the detective said.

San Antonio police said Reeve and Lopez have since been released from custody after posting their bond. Soriano's bail was set at $79,200.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.