SAN ANTONIO - It has been three years since Mariah Garcia was reported missing by her family.

Garcia's mother, the San Antonio Police Department and local business owners are coming together in hopes of bringing her home by using billboards.

Police said Garcia was 15 when she was last seen. Anyone with information about Garcia's whereabouts is urged to contact the Police Department at (210) 207-7660.

