Vehicle owner calls police, pursues attempted car burglars while on phone

SAN ANTONIO - A North Side homeowner called police and chased three burglars in his vehicle before they eventually crashed into a building and attempted to flee, San Antonio police said Tuesday.

Police received a call about a car burglary just before 4 a.m. in the 13700 block of Morningbluff Drive, which is found near West Avenue and West Bitters Road.

According to police, the homeowner told them he saw some people on his surveillance camera trying to break into his car. That's when, police said, the suspects got back into their truck and took off.

The homeowner managed to get into his car and chase them, all the while staying on the phone with police and telling him where he was going. During the pursuit, the homeowner said he heard gunshots and assumed they were shooting at him.

Officers intercepted the suspect's truck in the area of West Avenue and Afterglow Street. The suspects crashed into an apartment building and ran, police said.

Neighbors said they saw what looked like teenagers running through the neighborhood with guns and police chasing them.

Police said they apprehended three of the suspects but that they were still looking for two others.

The three in custody include a teen boy and girl and a 19-year-old man.

Police said they did not find any weapons in the truck, which was stolen, but did find shell casings in it.

