SAPD: Woman arrested after dumping stolen mail, checks into trash at hotel gym

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested a woman who allegedly dumped suitcases and bags of stolen mail and checks into the trash at a hotel gym.

Sasha Beckett has been taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, on Feb. 15 officers were called to the Grand Hyatt Hotel in the 600 block of East Market Street for a woman being in possession of personal information that wasn't hers.

The affidavit said Beckett attempted to use several different credit cards to rent a room but none worked. She was seen on surveillance video dumping suitcases and bags in the hotel gym.

The officers checked the bags and found several pieces of stolen mail and checks not belonging to her along with other identifying information.

Beckett is charged with fraudulent use and possession of identifying information, a felony.

