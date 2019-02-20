SAPD: Woman arrested on attempted armed robbery, drug charges; 2nd suspect sought

SAN ANTONIO - A 24-year-old woman was arrested and police are still searching for a second suspect in connection with an attempted armed robbery on the city's Southeast Side.

On Feb. 15, Burgundy Kendell Pate was booked into the Bexar County Jail on two counts of aggravated robbery and possession of a controlled substance.

In a report obtained by KSAT.com, police said officers responded Feb. 14 around 8:15 p.m. to the 2400 block of Steves Avenue for a report of a shooting.

A man at the scene told police he and a friend were outside playing music when a vehicle pulled up and then two people got out, with one of them armed with a handgun, according to the report.

The gunman yelled "give me your s---" before firing two shots in the direction of the man. The pair -- one of which was later identified as Pate -- took off with no stolen items, the report said.

Police said the two victims, both men in their 20s, did not suffer any gunshot wounds or injuries.

Para was later found by police in the suspect vehicle less than a mile away from the shooting scene in the 1300 block of Rigsby Avenue.

Officers discovered a "crystal-like substance" in a plastic baggie that was stuffed inside Para's sports bra. A field test of the substance returned positive for methamphetamine, according to the report.

Police said officers also found ammunition inside the vehicle Para was in.

At the time of publishing this story, the second suspect had not yet been arrested. He was described in the report as a man, in his 20s, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds.

According to jail records, Para is still in custody and her bail has been set at $152,500.

Para has previous arrests for assault, possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated, according to online records.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.